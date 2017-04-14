Syrian Army Repels Militant Attack on Western Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The altercation resulted in deaths of several terrorists, while the rest of them fled, leaving behind weapons and equipment, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported, citing a military source.

According to the outlet, the army also carried out operations against Jabhat al-Nusra north of the western city of Hama, killing and injuring many terrorists as well as destroying armored vehicles equipped with machine guns.

Another clash with terrorists occurred in the northern province of Daraa.