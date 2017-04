MOSCOW (Sputnik) — All the three countries enumerated by the adviser are backing the so-called moderate Syrian opposition and are demanding the resignation of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"Syria paid a tremendous price of destruction, deaths. All that befell on each Syrian family. We in Syria see that Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as Turkey, are condoning what is basically a US plan and are supporting terrorism which destroys our country," Shaaban said at a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.