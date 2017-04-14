Syria Cannot Counter Info War on Idlib Chemical Incident Alone - Assad's Aide

Syria is unable to counter the information campaign unleashed against the country's authorities following the suspected chemical attack in the Syrian Idlib, adviser for Syrian President Bashar Assad Bouthaina Shaaban said Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She added that this was a planned operation and Western news agencies and the media were the vanguard of the attack.
"We do not have the strength to fully counter the mass information attack that is being carried out against us, because most of the media is in the hands of our enemies," Shaaban told reporters.
The suspected chemical attack in Idlib occurred on April 4 and killed over 80 people. The West has blamed the incident on the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Moscow has demanded a proper investigation into the incident under the auspices of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) before accusing Damascus of carrying out the attack.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The good news for Syria is that many of us in the west have been lied to by our own government before, to justify their war crimes in countries like Iraq and Libya. The chances of many of us, or those with critical thinking, believing this new US/UK lie is limited. I only trust Islamic terrorists as far as I can throw them i.e. not at all. Trump's major problem is that we're not all ill-educated Americans.
sophm0e38