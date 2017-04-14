Syria Cannot Counter Info War on Idlib Chemical Incident Alone - Assad's Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She added that this was a planned operation and Western news agencies and the media were the vanguard of the attack.

"We do not have the strength to fully counter the mass information attack that is being carried out against us, because most of the media is in the hands of our enemies," Shaaban told reporters.

The suspected chemical attack in Idlib occurred on April 4 and killed over 80 people. The West has blamed the incident on the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Moscow has demanded a proper investigation into the incident under the auspices of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) before accusing Damascus of carrying out the attack.

Syrian authorities have denied using chemical weapons and stated the government do not possess such weapons.