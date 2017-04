© AP Photo/ Felipe Dana Daesh Militants Execute 140 Civilians in Iraq's Mosul - Iraqi Kurdistan SC

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The KRSC Counter-Terrorism (CT) General Directorate identified the two Daesh leaders as Ali Khalaf from Syria and Iraqi national Ismael Younis al-Afari, according to their Facebook post.

They said the coalition strikes occurred in the town of al-Baaj, located south of Sinjar and about 160 kilometers (99 miles) west of Mosul.

The coalition has targeted Baaj before. In March 2015, a coalition airstrike near the town reportedly seriously injured Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Baghdadi has been rumored to be hiding in Baaj, which has been occupied by Daesh since 2014.