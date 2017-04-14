Six Victims of Chemical Incident in Syria's Idlib Die in Turkish Hospital

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The suspected chemical attack in Idlib occurred on April 4 and killed over 80 people. The West has blamed the incident on the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Moscow has demanded a proper investigation into the incident under the auspices of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) before accusing Damascus of carrying out the attack.

Syrian authorities have denied using chemical weapons and stated the government did not possess such weapons.

"[Out of 34 victims] 25 were discharged from the hospital. The treatment of three continues in Hatay State Hospital… Unfortunately, six people lost their lives. Initially, there were three but as of today a total of six people have died," Akdag told Anadolu news agency.

According to Akdag, evidence that the victims were affected by sarin, a poisonous chemical gas prohibited by the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention, was found after blood samples were analyzed.