12:26 GMT +314 April 2017
    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.

    Assad Words of Non-Involvement in Idlib Chemical Incident 'Lie' - French FM

    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault called on Friday the words of Syrian President Bashar Assad that Damascus was not involved in the chemical incident in Idlib a "100 percent lie and propaganda."

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, shakes hands prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Russia, US Still Differ on Reported Idlib Chemical Attack After Tillerson Visit
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Assad said in an interview with the AFP news agency that the allegations against the Syrian authorities of the events in Khan Shaykhun are fabricated and that Syria does not possess a chemical weapon arsenal.

    "Regarding Assad's interview, I was watching it with sadness… I saw 100 percent lie and propaganda in this interview," Ayrault said at a press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government for an alleged chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province. Damascus denied any involvement in the Idlib incident, while the Syrian army said it does not possess chemical weapons. Western powers rushed to condemn Damascus, while Russia insisted on a proper investigation and said the incident was likely the result of an airstrike on a militant weapons cache rather than a deliberate attack.

    On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in Moscow and said Moscow had seen the United States' readiness to support international investigation of the events in Idlib.

      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      Only a frog that speaks this rhetoric has to a US stooge, especially when this idiot just takes for granted that because of a interview with Assad he straight away SAYS he is a liar? I can only imagine that being a politician he would be well rehearsed himself into being both a LIAR and PROPAGANDIST, just in the footsteps of Hollanda.
      marcanhalt
      Remember, this is France talking, so go on about your business while they are talking.
      rmukarutabana
      This Frenchman is as shameless as his predecessors. Fabius wanted Assad dead, but hes the one who will soon die (tvmag.lefigaro.fr/programme-tv/article/television/88354/zapping-tv-les-images-impressionnantes-du-ma - no, he wasn't drunk: he's very ill)
      This Ayrault, after bleating away in a chorus with BoJo and dancing to US tune, will also go down and away in shame, leaving Assad is still standing.
