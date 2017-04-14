Assad Words of Non-Involvement in Idlib Chemical Incident 'Lie' - French FM

"Regarding Assad's interview, I was watching it with sadness… I saw 100 percent lie and propaganda in this interview," Ayrault said at a press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government for an alleged chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province. Damascus denied any involvement in the Idlib incident, while the Syrian army said it does not possess chemical weapons. Western powers rushed to condemn Damascus, while Russia insisted on a proper investigation and said the incident was likely the result of an airstrike on a militant weapons cache rather than a deliberate attack.
On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in Moscow and said Moscow had seen the United States' readiness to support international investigation of the events in Idlib.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Only a frog that speaks this rhetoric has to a US stooge, especially when this idiot just takes for granted that because of a interview with Assad he straight away SAYS he is a liar? I can only imagine that being a politician he would be well rehearsed himself into being both a LIAR and PROPAGANDIST, just in the footsteps of Hollanda. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Remember, this is France talking, so go on about your business while they are talking. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This Frenchman is as shameless as his predecessors. Fabius wanted Assad dead, but hes the one who will soon die (tvmag.lefigaro.fr/programme-tv/article/television/88354/zapping-tv-les-images-impressionnantes-du-ma - no, he wasn't drunk: he's very ill)
Capt'nSkippy !!!
marcanhalt
rmukarutabana
This Ayrault, after bleating away in a chorus with BoJo and dancing to US tune, will also go down and away in shame, leaving Assad is still standing.