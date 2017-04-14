Kurdish Forces Announce Raqqa Offensive in Syria - SDF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It said the operation is conducted with US-led coalition "overall coverage" and ground "consultation."

"In the name of the General Command of the Euphrates Operations Command, we now announce the beginning of the fourth phase to clear the remaining northern countryside and the valley of Jalab from the terrorists and to remove the last obstacles in front of us, to prepare for the liberation of the city of Al-Raqqa," the SDF said in a statement.

On Sunday, the SDF eliminated 12 Daesh militants near Raqqa.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched the Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa from Daesh in November 2016.