Russia, US Still Differ on Reported Idlib Chemical Attack After Tillerson Visit

"We see the situation in New York, we see the situation in the Hague, where US representatives come out with radically tough positions on this issue. Therefore, we are in a period of sharp clashes and a battle of arguments," Ryabkov told reporters Friday.
He said, "our argumentative base, the whole logic of our position is undeniable. And the fury, the blatant anger with which the US colleagues use their right to broadcast on the microphone… only confirms that we are right."
All comments
Show new comments (0)