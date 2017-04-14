Russia, US Still Differ on Reported Idlib Chemical Attack After Tillerson Visit

© AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour Russian MoD: US Covers Up Aggression With 'Pseudo-Proofs' in Relation to Idlib

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and the United States still differ widely on the assessments of the reported April 4 chemical attack in northwestern Syria's Idlib province following US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow this week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We see the situation in New York, we see the situation in the Hague, where US representatives come out with radically tough positions on this issue. Therefore, we are in a period of sharp clashes and a battle of arguments," Ryabkov told reporters Friday.

He said, "our argumentative base, the whole logic of our position is undeniable. And the fury, the blatant anger with which the US colleagues use their right to broadcast on the microphone… only confirms that we are right."