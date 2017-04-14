Register
    Civil defense members inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017

    Lavrov Outlines Russia's Dissatisfaction With OPCW Mission in Syria - Ryabkov

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Middle East
    0 4310

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has outlined Moscow's dissatisfaction in a letter to the OPCW into the reported April 4 chemical attack in Syria, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

    Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) of Turkey attending the 23rd World Energy Congress in Istanbul, October 10, 2016
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Putin, Erdogan Urge Objective, Thorough Probe Into Syria's Idlib Incident
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has outlined Moscow's dissatisfaction in a letter to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Director-General Ahmet Uzumcu with its fact-finding mission into the reported April 4 chemical attack in Syria, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

    "We sent a letter which Minister Lavrov wrote to the OPCW director general with a full outline of our position and an explanation of why the activities of the so-called fact-finding mission in Syria do not suit us in its previous regime and previous methodology," Ryabkov told reporters Friday.

    He said Russia submitted a draft resolution jointly with Iran for the OPCW Executive Council's consideration.

    "Moscow believes that the conclusions formulated by the fact-finding mission in Syria are politically motivated, biased and requiring further clarification," Ryabkov said.

    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    Idlib Chemical Attack Probe Mission Should Include UNSC Members, Iran, Turkey Reps - Moscow
    Moreover, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' (OPCW) Executive Council will continue its meeting over the reported April 4 use of chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib province next week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

    "The OPCW will resume its session on Wednesday. No decisions have been taken yet," Ryabkov told reporters.

    OPCW Director-General Ahmet Uzumcu said Thursday he expected its fact-finding mission into the reported Khan Shaykhun attack to complete its work within the next two to three weeks.

    Meanwhile, all permanent UN Security Council members should be included in the international chemical weapons watchdog's new expert group investigating the reported April 4 chemical attack in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

    "The mission should include representatives of those countries that can objectively assess the situation rather than follow the guidelines dictated by their governments. These are not just member states of the UN Security Council, but the permanent member states of the UN Security Council," Ryabkov told reporters Friday.

    He said Iran, Brazil and India should also take part in the fact-finding mission into the reported attack in Khan Shaykhun.

    Tags:
    condemnation, UN Security Council Resolution, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Ryabkov, Sergei Lavrov, Idlib, Syria
    News

    Multimedia

