Russia Provides Nearly 2,000 Syrian Civilians With Aid in 24 Hours

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) – According to the Russian reconciliation center, a total of 1,978 Syrian civilians received aid in the past 24 hours.

"Citizens have received 6.3 tons of bottled drinking water and food products in the areas al-Zahraa, Bustan al-Qasr, Benezid, and al-Salkhin areas, the Hananu district of the Aleppo city as well as in Kudekhi in the Aleppo province," the bulletin, posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday, says.

Russia has also helped distribute UN aid.

"Russian aircraft delivered 20.3 [metric] tons of humanitarian aid (food products) to the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms. The aid was provided by the United Nations," the center said.

The Russian Defense Ministry releases daily bulletins of the Syrian reconciliation center informing of regular Russian humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria, where government forces continue fighting against terrorists such as Daesh, banned in Russia and various other countries.

Russian planes have been regularly helping with the distribution of UN aid in Syria, particularly in the Deir ez-Zor area.