Russian MoD: US Covers Up Aggression With 'Pseudo-Proofs' in Relation to Idlib

The United States fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on April 6 at the Sha'irat airfield in Homs provice, claiming it was a response to the alleged chemical weapon attack by the Syrian government in Idlib that left over 80 dead.

Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov stated that in regards to the Idlib incident the Pentagon used its usual strategy of attacking a sovereign nation under the veil of the latter's alleged guilt for some crimes. In the situation with Idlib, he said, the US failed to present any evidence that Assad's was behind the chemical attack.

"According to an established tradition, every violation of international law, especially military aggression on the part of the US against sovereign states, is covered up by the Pentagon by the presence of some ‘indisputable’ evidence of atrocities. And the more contrived these pseudo-proofs, the more ‘secret’ they are," Konashenkov said on Friday.

The announcement comes as the CNN report came out on Thursday stating that US military and intelligence services had intercepted communication between Syrian chemical and military specialists regarding preparations for the April 4 gas attack in Idlib.

Also on Thursday, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said that US intelligence services rushed to scrutinize the chemical attack in Idlib as it happened, delivering "in relatively short order" a "high-confidence assessment" to US President Donald Trump claiming that Syrian President Bashar Assad ordered chemical weapons use.

Konashenkov noted that that if evidence of Assad's guilt for the Idlib chemical strikes isn't made public, that would mean that Washington doesn't have any at all.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government for a chemical weapon attack in Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province.

Damascus denied any involvement in the Idlib incident, while the Syrian army said it does not possess chemical weapons. In January 2016, the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons announced it had destroyed Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal as per an agreement with the Syrian government.