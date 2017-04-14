Russian MoD: US Covers Up Aggression With 'Pseudo-Proofs' in Relation to Idlib

Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov stated that in regards to the Idlib incident the Pentagon used its usual strategy of attacking a sovereign nation under the veil of the latter's alleged guilt for some crimes. In the situation with Idlib, he said, the US failed to present any evidence that Assad's was behind the chemical attack.
"According to an established tradition, every violation of international law, especially military aggression on the part of the US against sovereign states, is covered up by the Pentagon by the presence of some ‘indisputable’ evidence of atrocities. And the more contrived these pseudo-proofs, the more ‘secret’ they are," Konashenkov said on Friday.
The announcement comes as the CNN report came out on Thursday stating that US military and intelligence services had intercepted communication between Syrian chemical and military specialists regarding preparations for the April 4 gas attack in Idlib.
Also on Thursday, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said that US intelligence services rushed to scrutinize the chemical attack in Idlib as it happened, delivering "in relatively short order" a "high-confidence assessment" to US President Donald Trump claiming that Syrian President Bashar Assad ordered chemical weapons use.
Konashenkov noted that that if evidence of Assad's guilt for the Idlib chemical strikes isn't made public, that would mean that Washington doesn't have any at all.
On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government for a chemical weapon attack in Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province.
Damascus denied any involvement in the Idlib incident, while the Syrian army said it does not possess chemical weapons. In January 2016, the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons announced it had destroyed Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal as per an agreement with the Syrian government.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Let us be realistic here and stop hiding our head in the ground. The US with or without any proof wanted to use old Tomahawk missiles (26 hits out of 59) to justify an automated reload (last time in 1999 they chose Irak because these missiles were not Y2K compliant).
It is only a matter of time before Syria, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and China are forced into the World Ashkenazi Empire.
US military went under great precaution not to bomb the landing area and tossed a lot of dirt with a minimum of casualties.
BUT WHO WILL EVER STOP SUCH BULLYING? Who has the guts to stop such bullying driven by profit and money?
The Normal distribution tells us that there must be an equal amount of nemesis. It is up to us to find the good people, protect them and help them to achieve a humanitarian goal.
You can find evil people in any nation and any culture and any race... None is better or worse. We are all human with our flaws and must live with it.
Also do remember that to cast a shadow, there must be light somewhere - up to you to direct your eyes where you want.
War and violence is the result of incompetence. If you are incompetent you are not strong and need to be reassured - protected psychologically.
Therefore if what you say is true we are not following an upward revolution!
And BTW I would suggest you read more about cultural anthropology, I believe your understanding is somehow at this stage quite simplified and could use more refinements.
Evolution favors those of superior adaptability. As far as human breeds go, Ashkenazim possess far more adaptability than do the Gentiles. Consequentially, the Ashkenazim is winning the evolutionary war against Gentiles and will completely replace them, representing the next major leap in evolution towards a more intelligent species.