CIA Director Claims Turkey Should Be Better US Partner in Fighting Terrorism

"They’re a NATO partner and we need them to behave as such," Pompeo stated. "There’ve been pockets where they’ve helped us but there’s been places where they’ve not always been the most productive ally."
He said Turkey had allowed the United States to participate in important exercises, but was not acting like a full-fledged partner in the fight against terrorism.
Pompeo noted that Turkey has been doing a good job lately at preventing foreign fighters from going across the Turkish border into Syria.
