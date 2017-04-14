CIA Director Claims Turkey Should Be Better US Partner in Fighting Terrorism

© AP Photo/ Turkish DM Warns Pentagon Chief Against Using Kurdish Fighters in Raqqa Op

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The government of Turkey needs to be a better partner with the US intelligence community to fight terrorism, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said at an event in Washington, DC on Thursday.

"They’re a NATO partner and we need them to behave as such," Pompeo stated. "There’ve been pockets where they’ve helped us but there’s been places where they’ve not always been the most productive ally."

He said Turkey had allowed the United States to participate in important exercises, but was not acting like a full-fledged partner in the fight against terrorism.

Pompeo noted that Turkey has been doing a good job lately at preventing foreign fighters from going across the Turkish border into Syria.