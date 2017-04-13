Ankara Looking for Air Defense Systems, S-400 Under Consideration - Turkish DM

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Isik said Thursday that Ankara is at the final stages of making a decision on the purchase of air defense systems, Russian S-400 systems are under consideration, local media reported.
"Turkey urgently needs an air defense system. We are at the final decision-making stage. The last word will be with the president and prime minister," Turkish Anadolu news agency quoted Isik as saying.
The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia, never sell your S-400 to those backstabbers; they will put them to use against you!
jameskees