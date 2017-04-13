Watch Syrian Students Protest ‘US Military Action’ in Damascus (VIDEO)

© REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah Idlib Chemical Attack Staged to Blame Damascus – Syrian Lawmaker

People approached the UN building in Damascus and protested holding placards echoing words of gratitude to the Syrian army, Russia and Iran.

The head of the branch of the Syrian Student Union at Damascus University, Iyad Talab, told Sputnik Arabic that the protests were aimed at condemning the US attacks on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs.

“By this demonstration, students condemned the military actions of America in attacking the Ash Shai’rat airfield. The pre-prepared staged footage of White Helmets was used by America as a pretext for an air attack on the Syrian Arab army, which was daily defeating terrorist organizations,” Talab said.

He further said that students just like the entire Syrian people have suffered from terrorist attacks.

“When militants tried to stop scientific activity using bombs many students died. The number of victims reached 130 people. But we have never seen initiatives from the UN to condemn the criminal acts of terrorist groups against students,” the head said.

© AP Photo/ Michael Probst US Strikes on Syria Contradict Anti-Terror Goal - Lavrov

He added that after the demonstration, he and his students will send a letter to the UN secretary-general.

The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs last Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib Province on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

Back in November, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accused Washington of conducting a "premeditated attack," which supported Daesh, on September 17, when the US-led coalition's aircraft bombed government troops in the city of Deir ez-Zor, killing over 80 people.

The Syrian leader then underscored that the air raid on the Syrian Army was not a coincidence and came when the government troops were fighting Daesh.