No US Response to Russia's Proposal on Idlib Chemical Attack Investigation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Washington has not yet responded to Russia's proposal on joint steps to investigate the chemical attack in Syria's Idlib, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We asked the Americans to jointly turn to the OPCW in order to encourage the organization to send the relevant mission as soon as possible to investigate what happened in Idlib," Gatilov said.

"And we suggested to them to jointly send the relevant document to the OPCW. They took it to work it out. But so far there has been no concrete response from the US side," he said.

It is necessary to investigate not only the chemical attack in Syria's Idlib, but also the consequences of a US missile strike on a Syrian airbase, Gatilov added.

"We believe that it not only can, it must be formed, but it must be formed in order to conduct investigations, not only in Idlib, but also of the consequences of the US strike on the airbase," Gatilov said answering the relevant question on a mission to investigate the events in the Syrian province.