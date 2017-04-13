US Military Action in Syria Can Further Destabilize Mideast - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump should present the US Congress with a clear, comprehensive strategy on Syria to ensure that the use of force is necessary and authorized under international and domestic law, the release noted.

"Precipitous military action by the United States without necessary legal authorization would further destabilize Syria and the region, and endanger international peace and security," the release stated.

Moreover, Human Rights First called on the Trump administration to prepare a resolution to the UN Security Council allowing the use of all adequate measures to prevent future chemical attacks in Syria.

On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in Syria’s Idlib province. Trump said the strike was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use.

The Syrian government denied using chemical weapons and stated it did not possess such weapons. In January 2016, the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons announced it had destroyed Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal as per an agreement with the Syrian government.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a meeting with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in Moscow and said Moscow had seen the United States' readiness to support international investigation of the events in Idlib.