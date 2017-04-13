Syrian Army's Firepower Unaffected By US Strike - President Assad

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said US CENTCOM Admits Coalition Strike Accidentally Kills 18 Kurdish-Led Moderate Rebels in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian President Bashar Assad said the recent US missile strike on a Syrian airbase did not affect the Syrian army's firepower.

"Our firepower, our ability to attack the terrorists hasn't been affected by this strike," Assad told AFP in an interview on Wednesday.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs last week.

President Donald Trump said the strikes were a response to the chemical weapons attack carried out against Syrian civilians on Tuesday, for which the United States blames the Syrian government.

However, Syrian President Bashar Assad said claims that his country's authorities were involved in a recent alleged chemical attack in Idlib province were fabricated.

"Definitely, 100 percent for us, it's fabrication… Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorists. They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack," Assad said in an interview with AFP on Wednesday.