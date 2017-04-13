Russia Sends Drones to Deir ez-Zor Where 'Coalition Strike' Caused Chemical Leak

The Russian military said that it has no information confirming the reports of death as a result of the US-led coalition's strike.
"The Russian Defense Ministry does not possess information confirming reports of deaths and the type of the destriction as a result of the US-led coalition's bombing near Deir ez-Zor."
"Unmanned aerial vehicles have been sent to the area to monuitor the situation," the ministry added.
The US-led coalition has denied that its strike hit a terrorist warehouse storing chemical weapons.
Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.
The Russian Defense Ministry said next day that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.
