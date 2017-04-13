Russia Sends Drones to Deir ez-Zor Where 'Coalition Strike' Caused Chemical Leak

© REUTERS/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch US Coalition Strikes Daesh Depot With Chemical Weapons in Deir ez-Zor, Kills Hundreds - Syrian MoD

Earlier in the day, the Syrian General Staff said that the US-led coalition's strike on a Daesh depot allegedly resulted in a chemical leak near Deir ez-Zor. This proves that terrorists in Syria have chemical weapons, according to the Syrian military command. According to the General Staff, the attack claimed the lives of hundreds, including civilians.

The Russian military said that it has no information confirming the reports of death as a result of the US-led coalition's strike.

"The Russian Defense Ministry does not possess information confirming reports of deaths and the type of the destriction as a result of the US-led coalition's bombing near Deir ez-Zor."

"Unmanned aerial vehicles have been sent to the area to monuitor the situation," the ministry added.

The US-led coalition has denied that its strike hit a terrorist warehouse storing chemical weapons.

The news comes as Washington and its allies are blaming the Syrian government for a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian Idlib province on April 4.

Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

The Russian Defense Ministry said next day that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.