France Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Syria

PARIS (Sputnik) — Last week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault announced that the country would be sending 500 of emergency medicines to aid to the victims of the suspected chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib.

"The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM)… delivered a medical humanitarian cargo to several provinces in Syria," the ministry said.

© AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour British Scientists Detect Sarin in Samples From Idlib Chemical Incident Site

The incident in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on April 4 claimed lives of dozens of people. Blaming the attack on Syria's President Bashar Assad, the United States launched a cruise missile attack on the government airfield in Syria's province of Homs overnight April 6, which left at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen dead according to Homs Governor Talal Barazi.

After a major chemical weapons attack in Syria's East Ghouta in 2013, the country joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. In January 2016, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed. Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against the Syrian people.