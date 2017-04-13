Register
13:36 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    General Khalifa Haftar (C), commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA).

    Russia's Military Base in Libya Not Under Discussion - Libyan Commander

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 27540

    According to the Libyan National Army Commander, the issue of establishment of the Russian military base in Libya is not being discussed.

    In this photo taken on Aug. 15, 2016, a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber stands on the tarmac at an air base near Hamedan, Iran
    © AP Photo/ WarfareWW
    Iran 'Testing the Waters' By Saying Russia Could Get Access to Military Bases
    AR RAJMAH (Libya) (Sputnik) — The issue of establishment of the Russian military base in Libya is not being discussed, Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar told Sputnik Thursday.

    "This issue has not been discussed at all. I do not think that Russia has the desire or the need to establish a military base in Libya. Russia has a giant fleet in the Mediterranean, which allows to do without land bases in this region. In any case, the creation of a military base is a matter shaped by local, regional and international conditions. I do not think that such conditions exist now," Haftar said.

    In March, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that the country had not deployed troops or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near the Libyan border in Egypt, following media reports cited unnamed US and Egyptian military and diplomatic sources claiming that 22-member Russian special forces and several drones have been deployed to an Egyptian air base near Libya.

    Egypt is making maximum efforts to resolve the Libyan conflict, and it formed a committee which is in touch with both sides, Haftar added.

    "Egypt is in the forefront of the countries which are making maximum effort to help the sides of the Libyan conflict reach an agreement. Egypt formed a committee comprising high ranking officials who are in touch with all sides of the Libyan conflict and the sides which influence the conclusion of an agreement," Haftar said.

    Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown.

    The country’s eastern regions are governed by the elected parliament headquartered in the city of Tobruk. The Government of National Accord, formed with the support from the United Nations and Europe and headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country’s west, including the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

    The eastern authorities act independently from the west, cooperating with the Libyan National Army led by Haftar, which fights against Islamic terrorists.

    Related:

    Issue of Russian Military Base Deployment in Belarus Not Discussed - Ambassador
    Okinawa Governor Orders to Halt US Military Base Relocation
    China Nears Completion of Military Bases on S China Sea Reefs - Think Tank
    Tags:
    military base, Khalifa Haftar, Russia, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    United Airlines Cartoon
    Only Slightly More Unpleasant than a Normal United Flight
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok