Over 51% Repondents to Vote 'Yes' in Sunday Turkish Referendum - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Gezici survey, public support for a "yes" vote has decreased from last week's 53.3 percent.

The poll was carried out on April 8-9 among 1,400 people in 10 provinces.

Turkish referendum poll shows 'Yes' vote at 51 percent https://t.co/Lm4SgdlNMM pic.twitter.com/7kCsIZWmz2 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) 13 апреля 2017 г.

In January, the Turkish parliament approved a number of constitutional amendments that would boost presidential powers, including granting the president the ability to appoint a number of top judges and declare a state of emergency. The decision was criticized by opposition parties as a power grab attempt by the president.

The Turkish referendum on constitutional changes is scheduled for Sunday.