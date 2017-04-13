Creation of Coalition to Demine Syrian Historic Sites to Be Discussed in Tehran

© AFP 2017/ STR Over 1,300 Syrian Settlements Join Ceasefire Regime

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The guarantor-states of the Syrian ceasefire regime are expected to discuss a document on creation of the international coalition on demining the UNESCO cultural heritage sites in Syria at a meeting in Tehran on April 18-19, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"During the meeting, it is expected to coordinate 'the proposals on creation of the international coalition on demining the UNESCO cultural heritage sites in Syria.' The document was proposed by the guarantor-states and UN representatives during the Astana talks on March 14-15. The representatives of Damascus, Turkey and Iran have already made their proposals regarding the document. They will be considered at the Tehran meeting," the source said.

According to the source, the document prescribes the development of a roadmap on deployment of forces and equipment to Syria at coordination with the Syrian government.

"The preparations for practical demining actions should not take more than 30 days following the adoption of the document," the source said.

In March, Russia, Iran and Turkey initiated a discussion in Astana on international assistance on demining the Syrian city of Palmyra.

However, the document is also expected to cover other UNESCO cultural heritage sites in Syria, and the sides will welcome any foreign assistance in this activity, including the financial one, according to the source.

"The document is expected to be adopted at the next next round of Astana talks on May 3-4… after its coordination in Tehran," the source added.