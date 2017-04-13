BRICS Favors Continued OPCW Cooperation With Syria

© REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah Objective Investigation Into Syria Idlib Chemical Attack Needed - Kazakh FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — BRICS countries said in a communique they condemn the use of chemical weapons by anyone and consider it important for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to continue cooperating with the Syrian government.

"While strongly condemning the use of chemical weapons by anyone under any circumstances, they… stressed the importance of continued cooperation between OPCW Technical Secretariat, OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism with the Syrian authorities," the statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website reads.

The joint communique was issued Thursday, a day after the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Special Envoys on Middle East met in India.