BRICS Favors Continued OPCW Cooperation With Syria

"While strongly condemning the use of chemical weapons by anyone under any circumstances, they… stressed the importance of continued cooperation between OPCW Technical Secretariat, OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism with the Syrian authorities," the statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website reads.
The joint communique was issued Thursday, a day after the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Special Envoys on Middle East met in India.
All comments
Show new comments (0)