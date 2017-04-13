Objective Investigation Into Syria Idlib Chemical Attack Needed - Kazakh FM

© AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour British Scientists Detect Sarin in Samples From Idlib Chemical Incident Site

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The objective investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on April 4 is necessary, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"[Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat] Abdrakhmanov noted that Kazakhstan stands for the objective, comprehensive and thorough investigation into the supposed fact of the implementation of the chemical weapons in Syria on April 4 under the auspices of the United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) with the participation of all the interested parties," the statement read.

According to the document, Abdrakhmanov expressed readiness to provide the platform of Astana reconciliation talks for the continuation of the negotiations aimed at reaching the sustainable truce in Syria.

The statement was made during the meeting between Abdrakhmanov and the German parliamentary delegation headed by Manfred Grund, the leader of the Bundestag's group "Germany-Central Asia," which took place on Wednesday.

© AFP 2017/ Attila Kisbenedek Putin Calls for Idlib Incident Investigation, Warns of Possible New Provocations

At the meeting the parties discussed the relevant issues of the international agenda and bilateral cooperation, including the situation in Syria and Afghanistan in the context of Kazakhstan's membership in the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018 and the introduction of the simplified Schengen visa regime for Kazakh citizens.

The suspected chemical attack in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib claimed lives of dozens of people. Blaming the incident on Syria's President Bashar Assad, the United States launched a cruise missile attack on the government airfield in Syria's province of Homs overnight April 6 which left at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen killed according to Homs Governor Talal Barazi.

After a major chemical weapons attack in Syria's East Ghouta in 2013, the country joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. In January 2016, OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed. Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against the Syrian people.