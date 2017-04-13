Russian Military Brings Aid to Over 3,300 Syrian Residents in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia has carried out seven humanitarian events in Syria in the past 24 hours, delivering aid to over 3,300 Syrians, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Citizens of Aleppo have received 3,000 portions of hot meal and 1.2 [metric] tons of bread in the areas of Asiliyah, al-Tsahur 3, and al-Jandul as well as in schools in the areas of al-Suqari, Ashrafiya, and al-Fordos. Civilians have received 350 sets with food products in al-Suwala in the al-Suwayda province," the bulletin, posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday, says.

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Russian MoD Sends Over 6 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria in Past 24 Hours

According to the statement, a total of 3,350 Syrian citizens received humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours.

Russia has also helped deliver UN aid to Syrians.

"Russian aircraft delivered 21 [metric] tons of humanitarian aid (food products) to the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms [in the past 24 hours]. The aid was provided by the United Nations," the Russian reconciliation center said.

The Russian Defense Ministry releases daily bulletins of the Syrian reconciliation center informing of regular Russian humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria, where government forces continue fighting against terrorists such as Daesh, banned in Russia and various other countries.

Russian planes have been regularly helping with the distribution of UN aid in Syria, particularly in the Deir ez-Zor area.