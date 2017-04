MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syria may turn to Russia for help and ask to supply Damascus with Buk and Tor the air defense systems to counter US cruise missile attacks, a senior Russian lawmaker told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I think Syria will turn to us for help, to receive Buk and Tor systems to shoot down American cruise missiles. Syria has the right to respond to aggression and defend its territory," First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Jabarov said.

Jabarov reiterated that Russia will use its advanced S-400 air defense systems deployed in Syria only to protect Russian military infrastructure in the war-torn country.