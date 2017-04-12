Brexit Prompts UK Make Harsh Statements on Syria - Syrian UN Envoy

© REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith US Envoy to UN Believes Syrian People No Longer Want Assad

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Brexit has prompted the United Kingdom to seek a new role on the international arena by making extreme statements on Syria which remind of Tony Blair’s criminal role in invasion in Iraq, Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the UN Bashar Jaafari at a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"Britain’s Brexit from the European Union might have encouraged it to look for a new role for it in the world by using irrational and extreme statements and positions in this Council," Jaafari stated. "This reminds us of a criminal role of Tony Blair, his role in the invasion of Iraq 14 years ago after fabricating a lie about Iraqi WMDs."

Earlier in the day, UK Ambassador to UN Matthew Rycroft said that British scientists have detected sarin or a sarin-like substance in samples taken from the site of an apparent chemical attack in Syria.

The United Kingdom was part of a US-led coalition that invaded Iraq in 2003, without a UN mandate, after accusing then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein of possessing weapons of mass destruction. The weapons were never found.

The Chilcot inquiry released in July 2016 after six years of deliberation, found that the UK government under the leadership of Tony Blair made a mistake by invading Iraq in 2003, as the decision to join the war was taken on the basis of flawed intelligence data and assessments.

