Syria Invited OPCW to Send Inspector to Airfield - Representative to UN

"My country has sent to you and to other members of the council a letter inviting you and inviting the Director General of the OPCW, inviting him to send a technical mission to Khan Sheikhoun and to Ash Sha’irat airbase to uncover the truth," Jaafari stated.
Jaafari noted the government has extended the invitations because it wants to know who was responsible to the chemical attack last week in Khan Sheikhoun.
On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at the government's Ash Sha'irat airfield in response to the chemical weapon attack against civilians.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I doubt that Nimrata Randhawa (AKA Nikki Haley) will go. She prefers subjecting others to the risks of war. She probably won't get close to an actual war zone.
jas
These barbarians in the US kill and disfigure other children in their wars or subject them and their mothers to rape and then go home and kiss and hug their own kids, happy that nobody such as themselves are hurting their kids. Very sick.