20:55 GMT +312 April 2017
    A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.

    Syria Invited OPCW to Send Inspector to Airfield - Representative to UN

    Syrian Arab Republic's Permanent Representative to the UN said that Syria is inviting members of the UN Security Council, as well as inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons into the country.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Syria is inviting members of the UN Security Council, as well as inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) into the country to inspect both the airfield hit by US missiles and the town attacked by chemical weapons to discover who was responsible for the chemical attack, the Syrian Arab Republic's Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar Jaafari said on Wednesday at a Security Council meeting.

    "My country has sent to you and to other members of the council a letter inviting you and inviting the Director General of the OPCW, inviting him to send a technical mission to Khan Sheikhoun and to Ash Sha’irat airbase to uncover the truth," Jaafari stated.

    Jaafari noted the government has extended the invitations because it wants to know who was responsible to the chemical attack last week in Khan Sheikhoun.

    On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at the government's Ash Sha'irat airfield in response to the chemical weapon attack against civilians.

    US Attempts to Force UN Resolution: 'a Desire to Legitimize Its Attack on Syria'
    Russian MoD: US Failed to Weaken Syrian Armed Forces by Attacking Sha'irat Base
    Putin Calls US Missile Attack on Syria Evident Violation of International Law
    Bashar Jaafari, Syria
      jas
      I doubt that Nimrata Randhawa (AKA Nikki Haley) will go. She prefers subjecting others to the risks of war. She probably won't get close to an actual war zone.

      These barbarians in the US kill and disfigure other children in their wars or subject them and their mothers to rape and then go home and kiss and hug their own kids, happy that nobody such as themselves are hurting their kids. Very sick.
