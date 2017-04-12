PKK Claims Responsibility for Terror Attack in Turkey's Diyarbakir

Up to 10 people were killed in the blast.
Earlier in the day, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu designated the explosion as a terrorist attack.
Washington's missile strike on the Shayrat Air Base in Syria has divided US society, making many Americans feel betrayed over the White House's interventionist stance. Donald Trump is "shooting from the hip" with the blind confidence that he's right, American peace activist Jan R. Weinberg told Sputnik.
The capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Chengdu, sent two giant pandas to the Netherlands on Tuesday as part of China's "panda diplomacy."
Entrepreneur and innovator Elon Musk has had a string of successes recently - just one week after the groundbreaking launch of a recycled SpaceX rocket, the billionaire's luxury Tesla car line of electric vehicles has overtaken General Motors as the most valuable US automaker.
Marcello Ferrada de Noli, one of the leaders of the Swedish Doctors for Human Rights non-governmental organization (SWEDHR), said Wednesday he and his colleagues has been receiving threats following the release of their article exposing a purportedly staged video by White Helmets group, a volunteer rescue service operating in Syria.
The Russian Joint Stock Company Scientific Research Institute of Steel has created body armor specifically designed for women, according to the company's press service.
The European Commission is desperately convening a meeting of Schengen states to resolve major delays and long queues after new external border checks were introduced April 7, in an effort to tighten security and counter the threat from terrorism, following a spate of attacks throughout Europe since 2015.
