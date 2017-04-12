PKK Claims Responsibility for Terror Attack in Turkey's Diyarbakir

© AP Photo/ Hussein Malla Turkish Forces Kill Seven PKK Fighters in Southeastern Province of Mardin

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Hurriyet newspaper, PKK published a corresponding statement saying that its militants had lined over 2.5 tonnes of explosives underneath the police headquarters in the district of Baglar.

Up to 10 people were killed in the blast.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu designated the explosion as a terrorist attack.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!