Poland May Increase Military Presence in Middle East - Security Bureau Chief

"The situation in the Middle East is dynamic. Today, the United States is sending signals to its allies about the necessity of more active involvement. We can talk about two directions of our activity — to increase quotas or expand the mandate. The decisions have not been taken yet. There are no doubts that we are ready to more actively participate in the Middle East affairs… But the way to implement it will be possible determined at the NATO summit in late May or during direct talks with the new US administration," Soloch told Rzeczpospolita newspaper in an interview.
According to Soloch, the Polish military is currently training local forces in Iraq and the Kuwaiti Air Force, as well as carrying out intelligence in Iraq.
"Maybe, it is possible to spread [their activity] on the Syrian territory," Soloch added.
In July 2016, Poland sent 150 troops and four F-16 fighter jets to Kuwait to participate in reconnaissance operations as part of the international US-led coalition against the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia. The coalition of over 60 nations has been conducting airstrikes against jihadists in Iraq and Syria since 2014.
