Register
13:20 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian refugee

    Europe Seeks to 'Keep Refugee Flow as Far from Its Borders as Possible'

    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    115412

    Sputnik Turkiye continues its report on the real lives of Syrian refugees living in Turkey. It has talked to a number of non-governmental organizations dealing with the migrants, which said that Europe hasn't stuck to its obligations on the refugee issue. Its only objective is to keep the refugee flow as far from its borders as possible.

    Syrian refugees at the German Consulate in Istanbul
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Syrian Refugees: 'Europe Does Not Want Us out of Its Fear of Islam'
    The representatives of the non-governmental organizations dealing with migrants told Sputnik that refugees have become a political bargaining tool for Europe. Until there is an effective solution to the migrant issue, people will continue to resort to entering the borders of European countries illegally. 

    "With the introduction of the so-called "temporary protection" regime for the refugees from Syria, the asylum seekers face more difficulties when applying for international protection," Eda Bekçi, head of the Association of Solidarity With Refugees told Sputnik.

    Hence, she added, it has become even more difficult for them to get into third countries from Turkey. Syria is still at war; however from the legal point, refugees get trapped in Turkey because this "temporary protection" regime has cut off all the ways of getting the asylum. These people, she said, can't get back to their home country because of war.

    There is no security for the rights of the refugees on the territory of Turkey. Additionally, due to certain geographical restrictions, migrants who arrive in Turkey rather than the European countries can't get official refugee status.

    Bekçi noted that Western countries often criticize Turkey despite not sticking to their obligations.

    "Turkey is often criticized by the west, but, unfortunately, the European countries often invent their own inhumane ways of restricting the refugee flow into their territories. They've built walls with high-voltage barbed wire. Moreover, they try to find ways of limiting the refugee influx using the law. The agreement on the re-admission of refugees between Turkey and the EU is essentially that," she told Sputnik.

    "Unfortunately, we see how Europe's high human rights standards have been put on the back burner when dealing with a large-scale refugee influx," she stated.

    The human rights activist pointed out that the refugee issue has been constantly used as a political bargaining tool.

    "Syrian refugees are the most likely to suffer in the negotiations for visa-free travel for Turks into Europe. It does not correspond to the notion of 'human dignity.' People should have the legal right to asylum. The Geneva Convention says that anyone who faces ill treatment or torture in his or her own country has the right to asylum in more secure countries," she said.

    In this May 15, 2015 photo, Syrian refugee Abdulhannan Mouhammed, left, attends Friday prayer at a mosque in Sao Paulo, Brazil
    © AP Photo/ Andre Penner
    A Place in the Sun: Syrian Refugees Get Warm Welcome in Brazil
    Eda Bekçi added that more than 60 countries have signed the Geneva Convention and they should stick to their obligation, Turkey is not the only solution to this issue. There is such a notion as "burden sharing," she claimed, insisting that this "burden" should be shared evenly.

    Yıldırım Şahin, the deputy head of "Bridge Between People" in the Turkish city of Izmir, told Sputnik that there is a humanitarian drama unfolding in Turkey.  Greece, he said, also faces a deadlock.  There are about 30,000 people which the EU does not want to accept.

    "It is a hypocritical policy. It is only too clear who has initiated the war in Syria. However, the West is taking every measure to ensure that isn't consumed by the fire it started.  The European countries do not care about these people and the conditions they live in in Turkey. The only thing they care is that they don't move to the West," he said.

    The human rights activist noted that Turkey has accommodated about three million Syrians, but that Turkish employers only view them as a cheap labor force.

    "It is very difficult for any country to accommodate three million refugees. Turkey has done it, but there is another side to it. First, these people are viewed only as a cheap labor force. Turkey's textile industry is now cheaper than Chinese due to the refugees who've come from Syria.

    These people not only get the cheapest rate per hour and work longer hours than Turkish nationals, but they work unofficially and have no insurance.  Employers have been able to profit from the influx of Syrian refugees, which has become a sort of a life saver for the Turkish economy amid the economic crisis," he told Sputnik.

    He also commented on Turkey's threats to open its borders for migrants, saying that the West simply closed its eyes to everything that is going on in Turkey in exchange for closed borders.

    Tags:
    Refugees, Europe, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      "Europe Seeks to 'Keep Refugee Flow as Far from Its Borders as Possible'"

      Applauding US's aggression in Syria and their cutthroat proxies wont help much in that regard. Turkey cant wait to flood the €USSR with waves of jihadist rapefugee migrants. It's in their neo-Ottoman agenda.
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok