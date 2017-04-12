Nearly 30 People Hospitalized in Northwest Turkey Textile Factory Blast

ANKARA (Sputnik) — A toxic leak is named as a preliminary cause of the 29 hospitalizations in Tekirdag province, according to the NTV broadcaster.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, April 12. This marks the first visit of a Trump administration official to Russia.
A Norwegian Lutheran Church has received state support for new courses in supernatural disciplines, such as healing and clairvoyance. Needless to say, this paranormal offer has raised eyebrows among more skeptical Norwegians.
Tech giant Google has rolled out a new feature that can purportedly discern fake news from fact. Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear spoke with Dr. Robert Epstein from the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology about this feature and the dangerous implications of corporations having the power to define reality.
Washington is trying to legitimize its missile attack on Syria by forcing a UN Security Council resolution, Russia's deputy foreign minister said.
It is useless to try to speak with Moscow from the position of ultimatums, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in response to the US state secretary's remarks on Russia-Syria relations.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer should be fired after denying the Holocaust in a claim comparing last week's alleged chemical attack in Syria, for which Washington put the blame on President Bashar Assad, to the actions of Adolf Hitler, the US human rights watchdog said in a statement Wednesday.
