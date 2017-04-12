Ankara Classifies Tuesday's Diyarbakir Blast as Terrorist Act

ANKARA (Sputnik) — An explosion that struck Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Tuesday is a terrorist attack, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Wednesday in a reversal of his previous comments.
"The explosion in Diarbakir is a terrorist act. An underground tunnel was discovered where the explosive was laid," Soylu told the NTV broadcaster.
Up to 10 people were killed in an explosion in a police armored-vehicle repair shop in Diyarbakir near an anti-terrorism police unit building.
Soylu said Tuesday there was "no interference from the outside," claiming that the blast took place during repair works.
