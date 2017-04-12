Trump's Strikes in Syria: 'The World Is on Tenterhooks Awaiting His Next Move'

© AFP 2017/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy Ex-CIA Officer: Syrian Strikes Will Lead to More US Involvement in Conflict

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump’s decision to attack Syria with cruise missiles last week made the prospect of his control of the US conventional and strategic armed forces extremely alarming, Caldicott told Sputnik.

"It is absolutely terrifying that Trump has this huge conventional and nuclear arsenal at his fingertips with virtually no oversight as president," Caldicott, founder of Physicians for Social Responsibility that was co-winner of the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize, said.

Caldicott warned that the missile strike on a Syrian airbase in the Idlib province last Thursday raised the likelihood that Trump could at any time order other far-reaching strikes with US armed forces against other targets around the world.

"God knows what else the irrational tempestuous Trump will order militarily," she said.

Caldicott observed that Trump’s conduct had alarmed major governments and forced them to maintain a higher rate of alertness.

"We will have to wait and see what happens next, but let’s be frank, the world is on tenterhooks awaiting his next move," she explained.

The increased tensions have raised the very real possibility that a nuclear war could break out at some time during Trump’s four year term as US president, Caldicott warned.

"Will it eventuate into nuclear war? We will only know when it happens," she added.

Caldicott said she had completed a new book on the increased dangers of nuclear war that was scheduled to be u published later this year.

"My new book ‘Sleepwalking to Armageddon’ could not be more timely as the title says everything — to be published in July — hopefully not too late," she continued.

The devastating effects of any nuclear exchange could not be limited to several countries or confined areas but would have catastrophic consequences for the entire global ecosphere, Caldicott, an acknowledged expert on the medical effects of nuclear radiation stated.

"As I imply, my prognosis for planetary life is grim," she concluded.

On January 26, 2017, the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved their Doomsday Clock 30 seconds closer to midnight, putting it two minutes and 30 seconds closer to the outbreak of nuclear war.

The Doomsday Clock has not been on such a setting for more than half a century since the 1950’s and the most tense period of the Cold War.