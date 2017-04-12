Register
08:47 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for Judge Gorsuch as an associate justice of the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, April 10, 2017.

    Trump's Strikes in Syria: 'The World Is on Tenterhooks Awaiting His Next Move'

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    326833

    Global peace campaigner Helen Caldicott said that in the light of recent attack on Syria, it is "absolutely terrifying" that US President Trump has a control of huge conventional and nuclear arsenal.

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Ex-CIA Officer: Syrian Strikes Will Lead to More US Involvement in Conflict
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump’s decision to attack Syria with cruise missiles last week made the prospect of his control of the US conventional and strategic armed forces extremely alarming, Caldicott told Sputnik.

    "It is absolutely terrifying that Trump has this huge conventional and nuclear arsenal at his fingertips with virtually no oversight as president," Caldicott, founder of Physicians for Social Responsibility that was co-winner of the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize, said.

    Caldicott warned that the missile strike on a Syrian airbase in the Idlib province last Thursday raised the likelihood that Trump could at any time order other far-reaching strikes with US armed forces against other targets around the world.

    "God knows what else the irrational tempestuous Trump will order militarily," she said.

    Caldicott observed that Trump’s conduct had alarmed major governments and forced them to maintain a higher rate of alertness.

    "We will have to wait and see what happens next, but let’s be frank, the world is on tenterhooks awaiting his next move," she explained.

    The silhouette of a Syrian man is seen through an election campaign portrait of President Bashar al-Assad he hangs it on a billboard on May 11, 2014 in the capital Damascus.
    © AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID
    US 'Never Abandoned' Regime Change Agenda in Syria
    The increased tensions have raised the very real possibility that a nuclear war could break out at some time during Trump’s four year term as US president, Caldicott warned.

    "Will it eventuate into nuclear war? We will only know when it happens," she added.

    Caldicott said she had completed a new book on the increased dangers of nuclear war that was scheduled to be u published later this year.

    "My new book ‘Sleepwalking to Armageddon’ could not be more timely as the title says everything — to be published in July — hopefully not too late," she continued.

    President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump: US Not Planning to Intervene Militarily in Syria
    The devastating effects of any nuclear exchange could not be limited to several countries or confined areas but would have catastrophic consequences for the entire global ecosphere, Caldicott, an acknowledged expert on the medical effects of nuclear radiation stated.

    "As I imply, my prognosis for planetary life is grim," she concluded.

    On January 26, 2017, the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved their Doomsday Clock 30 seconds closer to midnight, putting it two minutes and 30 seconds closer to the outbreak of nuclear war.

    The Doomsday Clock has not been on such a setting for more than half a century since the 1950’s and the most tense period of the Cold War.

    Related:

    US CENTCOM: Tomahawk Cruise Missiles Struck 57 of 59 Targets at Syrian Airbase
    Trump: US Not Planning to Intervene Militarily in Syria
    Tags:
    attack, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      support
      Apart from the education in the sheer pointlessness of US foreign policy demonstrated by the Tomahawk attack, the wisdom to be gleaned from the event is the level of unpreparedness of US forces to engage actual targets with the capacity to fire back on an equal footing. There is nothing that equals blowing up a dining hall cook and his family for proving to the world America's unassailable military might.

      No one is on tenterhooks in my acquaintance. Most are resigned to the fact that the next move will be equally stupid and Hillary-like and are merely scratching their heads, laughing or finding something else to do of more significance like bowling or working in the garden.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Athanasios
      It was a significant event. The message was not intended for Assad, but for the world, namely that the globalists own Trump.
    • Reply
      Blackiein reply toAthanasios(Show commentHide comment)
      Athanasios,
      Trump is one of them.
      www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=149937
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok