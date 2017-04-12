Russian Armed Forces Destroy 74 Terrorist Targets in Syria - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Konashenkov, Russian Armed Forces fired 128 missiles on terrorists positions in Syria and destroyed 74 targets.

"Russian Armed Forces fired 128 cruise missiles under counterterrorist operation in Syria. Their targets were the most 'sensitive' to the terrorists 74 facilities, spread out geographically and carefully camouflaged: the headquarters, the largest warehouses of weapons and material possessions, the accumulation of equipment," Konashenkov said, adding that all these targets were successfully struck, while the terrorists were eliminated.

Since September 2015 Russian Aerospace Forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeted at terrorist positions at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. In March 2016, the biggest part of Russian air forces left Syria in line with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin , following successful task fulfillment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.