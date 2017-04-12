Ex-CIA Officer: Syrian Strikes Will Lead to More US Involvement in Conflict

"The strategy after the attack, unfortunately, will be more US involvement in Syria," Kiriakou, who served in the Middle East as a CIA officer said.
Kiriakou warned that Trump could quickly find himself caught up in an escalation into a war involvement that he had previously expressed his desire to avoid.
"Any increase in support for the Saudis, whether in weapons sales, hardware, air support, or anything else, will draw the United States into a conflict in which it has no interest," he stated.
However, Kiriakou said he believed neither the United States nor Syria wanted to escalate military actions against each other after the US launched Tomahawk missile strikes were against a Syrian airbase last Thursday night.
"I don't think there will be any immediate consequences from the air strikes," he said.
Kiriakou also expressed his belief that Syrian President Bashar Assad had ordered the use of chemical weapons — something the Syrian and Russian governments have both flatly denied.
Russia and Syria have both stated that the toxic agents detonated in Syria were being held by Islamist rebel forces.
Kiriakou said he believed Trump was sincere in his belief that the chemical weapons were dropped by Syrian aircraft. He expressed the belief that the cruise missile strikes were meant to retaliate against what he called "an act of genocide."
"The US military tracked the Syrian Air Force planes as they took off from their bases, dropped their chemical payloads, and returned," Kiriakou said.
Kiriakou said he believed Trump was oblivious to the concern that visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping might feel over his ordering the Tomahawk strikes during his visit to the United States.
"Trump did this during the Chinese visit because he doesn't care about appearances. He felt that his hand was forced and he felt that the only time to act was now," he said.
Kiriakou gained international recognition as the only person the US government sent to prison for exposing the George W. Bush administration's torture program.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Kiriakou must have got a decent pay packet to say a load of rubbish 'qui bono' who benefits? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I do not believe ASSAD ordered any Chem attack. Only a real IDIOT would believe that.
ivanwa88
Assad after 6 long painful years was finally making strong headway well on his way to defeating terrorists.
To have dropped chemicals even if he had any would have been senseless and completely rash and moronic those traits cannot in anyone's wildest imagination be attributed to Bashar Assad full stop.
What is known is that a number of chemical attacks had been reported in Mosul of which Iraq complained to all including the UN but nothing was done the stockpiling of Turkish supplied chemicals was firstly intended for a major attack in Mosul as reported by Iraqi intelligence, Iraq insisted the warehouse had to be destroyed is it not highly suspicious that so many babies were in close proximity and that 250 people had been reportedly taking hostage days before in a nearby town with a alarming number of young mothers and there infants included? as reported!
Unfortunately there was a plan B and C to this evil plan, one ensure warehouse is not destroyed by openly placing hostages in and around the warehouse including selected babies and there young mothers so if chemicals are destroyed they will lay blame on Syrian forces and provoke a violent attack on SAA from the US.
like I said before if Americans knew the truth there is no way they would support there governments illegal unconstitutional response.
cast235
First, Russia would get ultimately MAD!!
How you traitor!!
Russia is part of the proliferation groups!!! And part of the security council.
It would then FLIP on ASSAD as vengeance and seek his removal.
ASSAD cannot risk that.
But hey, I agree more is coming. You have Mc Cain Graham, Biden inside there. And they use proxies to oust ASSAD. Mostly Wahhabi clerics, Al Qaeda, AL Nusra, ISIS, ALL run by CIA , Mossad, MI. etc. NATO. E.U Germany, France , Britain Washington. They call themselves, the international community. The rest are the backyard. Apartheid.
TRUMP is a heartless soul. He went attacked native Americans that refused to allow the PIPES. He is DESPERATE for cash.
I thought he was a white collar by now. But is a brute blue collar. Running U.S with a sledge hammer.
May work, but it will be costly. They can SUE and get billions.
When the pipe is been frozen, and he was messed all day with MSM, he decided to use the NUCLEAR OPTION.
VERY STUPID. W. House is run by ISRAEL.
I mean they talking the same non sense that at campaign as soon as his fam brought in AIPAC.
That ASSAD kill his own people. That ASSAD gas babies. Same stupidity said by Israel.
The truth?
This attacks he claim now ASSAD did, were probe by the real org. This same claims were taken to U,.N.
Even Obama said clearly , what Churkin said. Obama went short of attacking Syria because there was ample evidence it was NOT ASSAD, Evidence appointed to false flags and Al Qaeda's W Helmets.
I doubt DEEPLY that Syria needed this attack, Syria is winning!!! BIG TIME. Mc Cain Graham wanted to create a no fly zone.
Russia said nothing, but the second you paint a Rus plane, escorts may kick into action. And Russia can bring solutions that put any aa defense in the world, in shambles.
For now Russia should seek an investigation. The teams can check the base. Assad will give permission ,I'M positive. IF Russia is there too watching. And special check between now, because G7 may plant chems too. You cannot trust them EVER.
TRUMP'S strategy? Get Syria and then plant soldiers. Russia will be kicked out , and Syria will buy ONLY U.S made equipment. Sound familiar? IRAQ.
So NO. Russia cannot give up.
Word of advice. Just like at TRUMP'S elections, many countries are just quiet watching.
Once all break lose, the will grab a side.
Careful.