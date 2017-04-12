Register
05:46 GMT +312 April 2017
    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile attack on an air base in Syria

    Russian MoD: US Failed to Weaken Syrian Armed Forces by Attacking Sha'irat Base

    The Russian Defense Ministry slammed US claims of the "efficiency" of the strikes on a Syrian base on Wednesday, adding that Washington's attack failed to achieve its main objective, which was the destruction of the Syrian armed forces.

    Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the claims of the "efficiency" of the strikes were made exclusively for ordinary Americans, but not professionals.

    "The Pentagon's remarks on the alleged high efficiency of the mass missile attack on the Ash Sha’irat airbase were made for the American audience, not for professionals," Konashenkov said.

    Konashenkov explained that all the targets were located on a narrow patch of territory and the targets were of a rather large size, which made them an easy target for strikes.

    "So in case 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles had not been launched hundreds of miles away, and just dropped on Ash Sha’irat from air balloons, the effectiveness of the 'strike' would have been the same in terms of cost — more than $ 100 million — and in terms of accuracy of hits," Konashenkov added.

    The only logical explanation of the US attack was to weaken the military capacity of the Syrian army, however, the mission failed, and the Syrian troops continue to successfully fight against Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    attack, Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, United States, Russia, Syria
      FUTURE
      Umm it was a retaliation on the base that launched chemical attacks on its own people. Russia really thinks we couldn't take out and destroy that base if we wanted I say 20 jets destroyed is a good strike
