04:15 GMT +312 April 2017
    President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

    Trump: US Not Planning to Intervene Militarily in Syria

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Middle East
    627442

    US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the recent missile attack on a Syrian airbase doesn't indicate that Washington is planning to invade the Middle-Eastern country.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US strike at an airfield in Syrian province of Homs does not mean Washington plans full engagement in a war in the country, Trump said in an interview.

    "We’re not going into Syria," Trump told in the interview with Fox Business, which will be aired on Wednesday.

    On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase in the Idlib province. Trump said the missiles launch was conducted in response to a chemical attack on civilians in Idlib that killed more than 80 people, including children.

    Former Secretary of State Colin Powell is seen in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Ex-State Secretary: US Must Apologize for Claims Russia Failed to Destroy Syrian Chemical Arms
    The Syrian government has denied using chemical weapons, and has reminded the international community its entire stockpile was destroyed in 2016 by the Organization for prevention of Chemical Weapons.

    During the interview, Trump reiterated that the immediate action in Syria was necessary and should have been taken by former President Barack Obama's administration.

    Following Thursday’s missile attack, US Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley stated that the Trump administration was ready to take further military action in Syria, but hoped that would not be necessary.

      avatar
      Maxi
      Mr. Trump you already did Intervene Militarily in Syria. This makes you liar and deadbeat businessman. Pay first contractor for work they done for your Casinos in Atlantic City
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Ivanka will not like that. Neither will her mate Huma Abedin, who has moved from Hilary to Ivanka. What will he do next week, in order to horrify his dinner guests?
    • Reply
      avatar
      Dump Neocon Trump
      Trump, your spokesperson is STILL calling it an alleged attack. Can you prove it or not?
    • Reply
      avatar
      Dump Neocon Trumpin reply toMaxi(Show commentHide comment)
      Maxi, Yeah. I think 59 Tomahawk missiles fired at a critical Syrian air base is an intervention.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Dump Neocon Trump
      There's no such thing as a little killing, Trump. Those men has families and people who cared about them and you had no right to kill them just because they were assigned to that air base.

      And other men are injured and have to live with that for the rest of their lives. I really hope the Dems and RINOs force Trump out. I don't think he's a good person.
    • Reply
      FeEisi
      I wonder if Russia will buy this. Going by Russia's track record, Russia most likely will and will come out worse than before.

      NATO will not expand memorandum. NATO will not add troops in the Baltic. Russia accused of helping the Taliban despite allowing a supply route to Afghanistan. Agreeing to a No-Fly-Zone over Libya and finding out they were fooled yet AGAIN! etc etc etc
    Show new comments (0)

