Register
22:11 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Press conference of the Secretary-General

    UN to Begin Syria Probe Only After Use of Chemicals in Idlib Attack Confirmed

    © Flickr/ UN Geneva
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    239850

    UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated that the fact-finding mission of the OPCW began on the alleged use of chemical weapons in the province of Syria's Idlib.

    A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah
    White House Claims Preparations for Chemical Attack in Syria Began in March
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — A joint investigative mechanism of the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is mandated to begin work in Syria only after the OPCW fact-finding mission confirms the use of chemical weapons in the province of Idlib, UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

    "The fact-finding mission of the OPCW began looking into the incident that we saw, they are going in on with their work," Dujarric said. "The way that works is that once they are able to confirm that there has been use of chemical weapons than the UN-OPCW joint investigative mechanism kicks in."

    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said some 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province, and blamed the Syrian army for the incident.

    Members of the Security Council meet to address the situation in Syria, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at U.N. headquarters
    © AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson
    UN Security Council Must Condemn Chemical Attack in Syria, Launch Probe - French Envoy
    The Syrian foreign minister denied his government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, while the Syrian army said it does not possess chemical weapons.

    The OPCW announced in January 2016 that it had destroyed Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal per an agreement of the Syrian government.

    Dujarric said that the joint investigation mechanism, once it starts its work, will try to find the perpetrators of the attack, rather than establish what type of chemicals was used.

    Related:

    No Consensus in White House If Russia Knew About Alleged Idlib Attack Beforehand
    Tehran Urged to Call on Assad to Avoid Incidents Similar to Alleged Idlib Attack
    UN Security Council Must Condemn Chemical Attack in Syria, Launch Probe
    Future of Syria's Leadership Should Be Decided by Syrian People - UN Spokesman
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, United Nations, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Stephane Dujarric, Idlib, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok