20:40 GMT +311 April 2017
    A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)

    White House Claims Preparations for Chemical Attack in Syria Began in March

    Middle East
    627619

    Washington has information that the preparation for the recent chemical attack against civilians in Syria started back in March, according a senior US National Security official.

    The UN Security Council
    UK, US Circulate New UNSC Draft Resolution on Syria Chemical Attack - British Envoy
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The preparation for the recent chemical attack against civilians in Syria started back in March, a senior US National Security official said in a briefing on Tuesday.

    "We have information that suggests that personnel historically associated with the chemical weapons programs were at Sha’irat airfield in late March preparing for this attack," the senior official stated.

    The US intelligence community is still assessing whether Russia knew of the chemical attack allegedly carried out by the Syrian government, according to a senior White House official.

    "We are still looking into what we think the intelligence community assessment is…Russian knowledge or involvement," the official stated.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a discussion on Turkey-US Strategic Partnership: Looking to the Future at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on March 21, 2017
    Turkish Foreign Minister Claims Syria Still Possesses Chemical Weapons
    The United States is confident that terrorists did not conduct the April 4 chemical attack in Syria since neither they nor rebels have access to sarin, a senior White House official said in a briefing.

    "We are very confident that terrorists did not commit this particular attack. We are confident as well that these terrorists or rebels don’t have sarin," the official stated.

      md74
      US needs to be bitchslapped sooner or later. It can't simply attack at will. There are no defenceless enemies no more. A heavy beating is on its way, and the whole world will be there to witness it. The big mouth reality star, turned president will have this on himself for lying and betraying his voters.
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      "We are very confident that terrorists did not commit this particular attack. We are confident as well that these terrorists or rebels don’t have sarin," the official stated.
      --
      I have seen the lies so often. Confidence but no evidence because it's falsified. I presume that the same people were very confident that a US ambassador would not be killed or that Libya would not b e like it is or that Europe would not be flooded with refugees and terrorists from Libya.

      I have no polite response for this declaration of confidence.
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      so confident to repeal Obamacare. So confident to put the US first and stop trying to start WWIII. So confident about better relations with Russia. Liars!!!
      Rick Sanchez
      If they are so confident, why not share this so called information?
