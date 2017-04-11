White House Claims Preparations for Chemical Attack in Syria Began in March

"We have information that suggests that personnel historically associated with the chemical weapons programs were at Sha’irat airfield in late March preparing for this attack," the senior official stated.
The US intelligence community is still assessing whether Russia knew of the chemical attack allegedly carried out by the Syrian government, according to a senior White House official.
"We are still looking into what we think the intelligence community assessment is…Russian knowledge or involvement," the official stated.
"We are very confident that terrorists did not commit this particular attack. We are confident as well that these terrorists or rebels don’t have sarin," the official stated.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete US needs to be bitchslapped sooner or later. It can't simply attack at will. There are no defenceless enemies no more. A heavy beating is on its way, and the whole world will be there to witness it. The big mouth reality star, turned president will have this on himself for lying and betraying his voters. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "We are very confident that terrorists did not commit this particular attack. We are confident as well that these terrorists or rebels don’t have sarin," the official stated. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete so confident to repeal Obamacare. So confident to put the US first and stop trying to start WWIII. So confident about better relations with Russia. Liars!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If they are so confident, why not share this so called information?
md74
dump neocon trump
--
I have seen the lies so often. Confidence but no evidence because it's falsified. I presume that the same people were very confident that a US ambassador would not be killed or that Libya would not b e like it is or that Europe would not be flooded with refugees and terrorists from Libya.
I have no polite response for this declaration of confidence.
dump neocon trump
Rick Sanchez