Syrian Army Establishes Control of Strategic Height Near Palmyra

The government troops also established fire control over the al-Halabat palace near al-Abtar, the SANA news agency reported.
The army is also said to have carried out operations against the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group, outlawed in Russia, in the Daraa province. Terrorists reportedly suffered heavy losses in personnel and vehicles. Two senior terrorist leaders Mohammad Jamal Hindawi Masalmeh and Rashed Aba Zaid were reportedly killed in these operations.
Terror organization such as the Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham are not part of the ceasefire that came into force on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors.
