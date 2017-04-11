Register
17:38 GMT +3
11 April 2017
    Smoke billows following reported air strikes on a rebel-held area in the southern Syrian city of Daraa, on April 4, 2017

    MSF: Number of Displaced People Surged in Syria as Fighting in Daraa Intensified

    Middle East
    As bombings and aerial attacks in Syria's Daraa increased, hospitals and medical structures in the area were forced to close to avoid being targeted, according to the statement of Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF).

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fighting in the south of Syria intensified in the last two months as opposing forces in the area clashed with each other in a bid to seize control over the Syrian city of Daraa, causing a surge in the numbers of displaced peoples, Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "As bombings and aerial attacks in eastern Daraa increased, hospitals and medical structures in the area were forced to close to avoid being targeted. The fighting has also resulted in a surge of 30,000 internally displaced people," the statement on MSF's website read.

    The town of Al-Shaykh Maskin, liberated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) from ISIS militants in Syria's Daraa province. (File)
    Syrian Army Eliminates Over 75 Nusra Front Militants in Southern City of Daraa
    Daraa is located to the south of the country's capital of Damascus and is partly controlled by government forces and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as the Nusra front terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia).

    Since February, terrorist groups Jabhat Fatah al Sham and the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) have intensified attacks in Daraa in an attempt to force out government troops.

