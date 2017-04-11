MSF: Number of Displaced People Surged in Syria as Fighting in Daraa Intensified

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fighting in the south of Syria intensified in the last two months as opposing forces in the area clashed with each other in a bid to seize control over the Syrian city of Daraa, causing a surge in the numbers of displaced peoples, Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As bombings and aerial attacks in eastern Daraa increased, hospitals and medical structures in the area were forced to close to avoid being targeted. The fighting has also resulted in a surge of 30,000 internally displaced people," the statement on MSF's website read.

Daraa is located to the south of the country's capital of Damascus and is partly controlled by government forces and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as the Nusra front terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia).

Since February, terrorist groups Jabhat Fatah al Sham and the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) have intensified attacks in Daraa in an attempt to force out government troops.