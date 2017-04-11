Register
17:38 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 photo, Lt. Jennifer Sandifer, a 27-year old fighter pilot from Austin, Texas, walks towards F/A-18E Super Hornet jet before launching from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier towards targets in Iraq and Syria

    US-Led Coalition Conducts 12 Strikes in Syria’s Tabqa - Joint Task Force

    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 13103

    According to Joint Task Force, US-led coalition carried out 31 strikes consisting of 99 engagements against the Russia-banned Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq on Monday.

    The US Air Force fighter jets
    © US Air Force
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 14 Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria's Tabqa
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The US-led coalition carried out 31 strikes consisting of 99 engagements against the Russia-banned Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq on Monday, including 12 strikes near the Syrian city of Tabqa, the Joint Task Force said in a press release.

    "Near Tabqah, 12 strikes engaged eight Daesh tactical units; destroyed four vehicles, destroyed three fighting positions, one VBIED [vehicle-borne improvised explosive device] and a tactical vehicle," the press release stated on Tuesday.

    Seven other strikes in Syria destroyed two Daesh well heads near Abu Kamal, engaged an Daesh tactical unit near Raqqa and destroyed and damaged two well heads near Deir ez-Zor, according to the release.

    In Iraq, 12 strikes targeted the Daesh near the cities of Bayji, Mosul, Qayyarah, Rawah and Tal Afar. They engaged tactical units, while also destroying vehicles, staging areas, a supply cache, a rocket-propelled grenade system and an anti-air artillery system, among other targets.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

    The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Civilian Death Toll in US-Led Coalition Airstrike in Raqqa Rises to 20 - Reports
    At Least 10 Civilians Die in US-Led Coalition's Strikes Near Raqqa - Reports
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 14 Strikes Against Daesh in Syria - Joint Task Force
    Tags:
    airstrike, US-led coalition, Daesh, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok