US-Led Coalition Conducts 12 Strikes in Syria’s Tabqa - Joint Task Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition carried out 31 strikes consisting of 99 engagements against the Russia-banned Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq on Monday, including 12 strikes near the Syrian city of Tabqa, the Joint Task Force said in a press release.

"Near Tabqah, 12 strikes engaged eight Daesh tactical units; destroyed four vehicles, destroyed three fighting positions, one VBIED [vehicle-borne improvised explosive device] and a tactical vehicle," the press release stated on Tuesday.

Seven other strikes in Syria destroyed two Daesh well heads near Abu Kamal, engaged an Daesh tactical unit near Raqqa and destroyed and damaged two well heads near Deir ez-Zor, according to the release.

In Iraq, 12 strikes targeted the Daesh near the cities of Bayji, Mosul, Qayyarah, Rawah and Tal Afar. They engaged tactical units, while also destroying vehicles, staging areas, a supply cache, a rocket-propelled grenade system and an anti-air artillery system, among other targets.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

