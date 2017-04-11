Militants Kill Two Russian Servicemen in Syria, Medics Fighting for Third's Life

"Two Russian servicemen were killed in the Syrian Arab Republic as a result of an attack by militants… A mine explosion killed the two Russian servicemen. Military medics are struggling for the life of a wounded Russian serviceman," it reads.
The professional servicemen, who trained Syrian troops, and a military adviser came under mortar fire.
The Russian servicemen were recommended for decorations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.
RIP Heroes of Russia

Covert retaliation is awaiting some yanks, Schlomo's and Turks in a command centre nearby. Russian "Chock and awe", no warning, no bragging just action when they least expect it.

Why Russia does not supplies own troops as well as SAA with small portable radars purposefully built to detect and trace all types of munition including personal arms. That radar would pinpoint enemy firing position and allow their precise destruction. Probably it is not yet time according to Putin's plan of showcasing Russian military hardware, as now the tanks are the major player for export. Where are swarms of drones flying over the battlefield discovering enemy hideouts and list them for destruction? Ohh I see they are not yet for showcase so no usage. PUTIN IS GREAT, PUTIN HAS WISDOM, PUTIN MAKES STREAMS RUNNING UPHILL.

Murdered with US weapons.

My sincere condolences to all who were affected by loss of these undoubted heroes of the world fighting disgusting USA created and sponsored terrorism.
Rest in peace heroes of the world.