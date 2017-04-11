Register
14:36 GMT +311 April 2017
    Russian servicemen in Syria

    Militants Kill Two Russian Servicemen in Syria, Medics Fighting for Third's Life

    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Middle East
    71595129

    Two Russian servicemen were killed as a result of an attack by militants in Syria. Medics are struggling for the life of another serviceman, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "Two Russian servicemen were killed in the Syrian Arab Republic as a result of an attack by militants… A mine explosion killed the two Russian servicemen. Military medics are struggling for the life of a wounded Russian serviceman," it reads.

    The professional servicemen, who trained Syrian troops, and a military adviser came under mortar fire.

    The Russian servicemen were recommended for decorations.

    The Untold Story of Andrei Timoshenkov
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    Let the World Know: Cartoon Recounts Russian Soldier’s Heroic Act in Syria (VIDEO)
    Since September 2015 Russian aerospace forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeted at terrorist positions at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. In March 2016, the biggest part of Russian air forces left Syria in line with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, following successful task fulfillment.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      RIP Heroes of Russia
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Covert retaliation is awaiting some yanks, Schlomo's and Turks in a command centre nearby. Russian "Chock and awe", no warning, no bragging just action when they least expect it.
    • Reply
      avatar
      slimyfox
      Why Russia does not supplies own troops as well as SAA with small portable radars purposefully built to detect and trace all types of munition including personal arms. That radar would pinpoint enemy firing position and allow their precise destruction. Probably it is not yet time according to Putin's plan of showcasing Russian military hardware, as now the tanks are the major player for export. Where are swarms of drones flying over the battlefield discovering enemy hideouts and list them for destruction? Ohh I see they are not yet for showcase so no usage. PUTIN IS GREAT, PUTIN HAS WISDOM, PUTIN MAKES STREAMS RUNNING UPHILL.
    • Reply
      sophm0e38
      Murdered with US weapons.
    • Reply
      avatar
      slimyfox
      My sincere condolences to all who were affected by loss of these undoubted heroes of the world fighting disgusting USA created and sponsored terrorism.

      Rest in peace heroes of the world.
