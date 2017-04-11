Turkish Foreign Minister Claims Syria Still Possesses Chemical Weapons

"According to our data, Syrian regime still has the potential to use chemical weapons," Cavusoglu said on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting with counterparts from Arab countries in Italian city of Lucca, as quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.
On Tuesday, G7 foreign minsters as well as top diplomats from Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates gathered in Lucca to discuss the ways to foster the end of the war in Syria.
The Turkish foreign minister added that the threat would remain as long as Syrian President Bashar Assad was in power.
Under a Russian-US deal after the east Ghouta sarin gas incident in 2013, Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and agreed to destroy its stockpile under Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) oversight. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday criticized the US missile attack as a violation of the international law.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So just allegations, no proof, the terrorist American government form of proof. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is the real Turkey. They never gave their plan to oust Assad. Russia better wake up to the fact that Turkey is an unreliable ally and just as bad as the US. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The chemical weapons, which were used by the Idlib-terrorists, came from turkey. Therefore it`s time to send some rockets to Turkey.
Mitach2002
Rick Sanchez
Isnogud