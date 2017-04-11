Register
14:36 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a discussion on Turkey-US Strategic Partnership: Looking to the Future at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on March 21, 2017

    Turkish Foreign Minister Claims Syria Still Possesses Chemical Weapons

    © AFP 2017/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    421107

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Syrian regime still has the potential to use chemical weapons.

    A US Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space, March 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
    US May Take Future Action in Syria if Chemical Attack Happens Again
    ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu argued on Tuesday that the Syrian government was still capable of carrying out chemical attacks.

    "According to our data, Syrian regime still has the potential to use chemical weapons," Cavusoglu said on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting with counterparts from Arab countries in Italian city of Lucca, as quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.

    On Tuesday, G7 foreign minsters as well as top diplomats from Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates gathered in Lucca to discuss the ways to foster the end of the war in Syria.

    The Turkish foreign minister added that the threat would remain as long as Syrian President Bashar Assad was in power.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria Must Be Investigated - Cavusoglu
    On Thursday night, the United States carried out missile strikes on a Syrian military airfield in Homs province, as a response to a suspected chemical attack in Syrian province of Idlib on April 4 that killed over 80 people, and for which the West put the blame on Damascus, while the Syrian government denied the allegations. Turkey was among the states, which welcomed the US strikes.

    Under a Russian-US deal after the east Ghouta sarin gas incident in 2013, Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and agreed to destroy its stockpile under Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) oversight. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday criticized the US missile attack as a violation of the international law.

    Related:

    Terrorists Bringing Chemical Weapons to Syria From Iraq, Turkey - Syrian FM
    Autopsy Confirms Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria's Idlib – Turkish Official
    US Intel Community Without Consensus Russia Knew About Syria Chemical Attack
    US May Take Future Action in Syria if Chemical Attack Happens Again
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, Syrian crisis, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      So just allegations, no proof, the terrorist American government form of proof.
    • Reply
      Rick Sanchez
      This is the real Turkey. They never gave their plan to oust Assad. Russia better wake up to the fact that Turkey is an unreliable ally and just as bad as the US.
    • Reply
      Isnogud
      The chemical weapons, which were used by the Idlib-terrorists, came from turkey. Therefore it`s time to send some rockets to Turkey.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok