Syria Ready to Assign University Quotas for Russian Students

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Damascus is ready to provide quotas in Syrian higher educational institutions for Russian students, Higher Education Minister Atef Naddaf said Tuesday.

"We are ready to provide quotas in our universities for Russian students to study the Arabic language in Syria," Naddaf said during a meeting with representatives of Russian higher education institutions.

The minister added that over 60,000 students from the territories under the control of the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) have been readmitted in other universities.

"This is the real answer to terrorism, through education," Naddaf concluded.

The minister noted that Syria was in need of more teachers of the Russian language.