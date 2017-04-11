Syria Ready to Assign University Quotas for Russian Students

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Damascus is ready to provide quotas in Syrian higher educational institutions for Russian students, Higher Education Minister Atef Naddaf said Tuesday.
"We are ready to provide quotas in our universities for Russian students to study the Arabic language in Syria," Naddaf said during a meeting with representatives of Russian higher education institutions.
"This is the real answer to terrorism, through education," Naddaf concluded.
The minister noted that Syria was in need of more teachers of the Russian language.
All comments
Show new comments (0)