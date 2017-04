BERLIN (Sputnik) — The Syrian crisis cannot be resolved without the involvement of Russia and Iran, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Tuesday.

"Not everybody may like it, but without Moscow and Tehran there will be no solution to the Syrian crisis… Their exclusion, therefore, is for sure not the choice," Gabriel said.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh , outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.