10:03 GMT +311 April 2017
    Buildings destroyed during combat activities in the residential part of Ancient Palmyra in Homs Governorate, Syria

    US Missile Strike 'Pushes Syria to the Brink of Afghanistan-Like Havoc'

    Middle East
    In response to the US missile attack on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs, a number of high-ranking Afghan politicians and experts interviewed by Sputnik have said that it resembles the scenario of the "punitive" US operation in Afghanistan back in 2001, which instigated havoc in the country and left the US bogged down there.

    "It is an evident violation of the territorial integrity of an independent state and its national sovereignty. The Afghan government feels responsible to provide its own interpretation of the latest developments in Syria and thus warn the whole world that Syria might repeat the Afghan scenario," Ali Akbar Qasemi, member of the Afghan Parliament's Defense Committee told Sputnik Dari.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase
    'Fear and Ruins': First-Hand Account of the Aftermath of US Strike on Syrian Airbase
    "We remember only too well how under the pretext of the fight against terrorism the US Air Forces launched their "punitive" air strikes on our territories. The world should learn this lesson and not allow what had happened in Afghanistan to happen again in Syria," he further elaborated.

    Seyed Isa Hosseini Mazari, the leader of the Tabian Islamic party called the strike an "act of violence."

    "We have become the witnesses to a clear act of violence, which fully corresponds with the US' aggressive policies towards independent states. The well-being and peaceful existence of the Syrians have come under threat. All the Muslims of the world join the Syrian people in their mourning.  We in Afghanistan, as no one else, realize the pain of enemy invasions and sympathize with our counterparts," he told Sputnik.

    The air strike at Ash Sha'irat airbase, he said, is nothing but an act of complicity with terrorism and an effort to justify it and bring the terrorists back into the fight for the region. The attack is even more cruel and villain, as the Americans are acting under the pretext of the fight against international terrorism, he added. In fact, it is just the opposite.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase
    Dangerous Trend: US Attacks on Syrian Army Doing Nothing but 'Aiding Terrorism'
    "It is not only a military operation, but an act of ideological war aimed at obnubilating the minds of the Syrian people and their allies in Iran, Russia and China. Hiding behind benevolent intentions and allegedly defending human rights, the Americans are ready to tread them down. We decisively condemn this and consider it a crime," Seyed Isa Hosseini Mazari said.

    Seyed Mehdi Hosseini Sahel, political analyst and blogger from Kabul suggested that the US tried to "throw a bait" for their competitors in the Middle East, Russia and Iran, and wait how they will react to it.

    "They can't swallow it and rise to provocations. And there will be a lot of them from Washington. The Americans won't spare and won't have mercy even on civil population for the sake of their own purposes," he finally stated.

