MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Kurdish Firat News Agency, the SDF troops liberated Ayid Qabir village, located in three kilometers (1.8 miles) from al-Tabqa, from the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many states, including Russia.

© REUTERS/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch Civilian Death Toll in US-Led Coalition Airstrike in Raqqa Rises to 20 - Reports

The SDF is also engaged in securing a corridor, allowing civilians to leave al-Tabqa, which is located in some 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) from the de facto Daesh capital Raqqa.

On Sunday, the SDF eliminated 12 Daesh militants near Raqqa.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched the Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa from Daesh in November 2016.