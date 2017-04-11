Russian MoD Sends Over 6 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syria in Past 24 Hours

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) — A total of six humanitarian missions have been carried out in order to provide Syrians with aid, according to the statement.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides has held six humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo (5) and Latakia (1)… Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 6.1 tonnes," the bulletin read.

According to the ministry, 1,915 Syrian citizens received the humanitarian assistance provided by Russia.

The Defense Ministry said that in the meantime the United Nations also provided food, medical, psychological and legal assistance to the Syrian people as well as continued to carry out reconstruction works of the infrastructure and to supply citizens with temporary accommodation.

Syrian residents are in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.